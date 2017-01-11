On January 9, 2017, Jared Kennedy Rodgers; loving husband of Alison Kirsten Meyers; beloved son of Joann Ellison Rodgers and George Greeley Rodgers; cherished brother of Adam F. Rodgers; adored grandson of the late Max and Dorothy Ellison and the late Mary Fletcher and Robert Fletcher; devoted stepson of Margaret B. Rodgers; adored uncle of Margaret Ellison Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers and Levi; loving step-brother of Thomas (Sabrina) Greenman and Charles Edward (Jennifer) Greenman. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14 at the Paul Mortuary in Pacific Grove, Ca. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.