On January 8, 2017, Dr. Brian Hoff; beloved husband of Myra Hoff (nee Gurwitz); devoted father of Karrie (Gregory) Stapleton, Dr. Scott (Kathleen) Hoff, Michael (Tracy) Hoff and Daniel (Bethany) Hoff; cherished grandfather of Alexander and Connor Stapleton, Emily, Sadie and Jeremy Hoff and Madison and Ashton Hoff. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 10, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, Mercaz Adult Education Fund, 3300 Old Court Road Baltimore, MD 21208, or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 16 Marcie Woods Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.