On January 8, 2017, Elsie Willen; beloved daughter of the late Rebecca and Israel Willen; devoted sister of the late Samuel (Rae) Willen and Isaac “Nick” (Molly) Willen; loving aunt of Sheila and Ron Hyman, Mark and Geri Willen and many loving great-nieces and great-nephews; lifelong friend of Eva Kahanovitz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Moses Montefiore Woodmoor Hebrew Cemetery, Washington Boulevard on Sunday, January 22, at 12 noon. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 8002 Brynmor Court #504 (Stevenson Commons), Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday only from 1-4 p.m.