On January 10, 2017, Robert Barbash, beloved husband of the late Eleanore Barbash (nee Bellman); devoted father of Dr. Bruce Barbash (Dr. Janis Rosenfeld) and Carol (Barry) Renbaum; dear brother of Selma Kleinman and the late Sarah Greenberg; loving grandfather of Ross Barbash, Joshua Kowal and Bryan and Brandon Renbaum; adored son of the late Rose and Jules Barbash.