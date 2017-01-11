On January 9, 2017, Marvin A. Weinberger, beloved husband of the late Diana Beryl Weinberger (nee Ducat); devoted father of Bart Weinberger and Sandra (Mitchel) Shapiro; dear brother-in-law of Karen (Bernard) Silverman; adored son of the late Ben and Jeanette Weinberger; loving grandfather of Jordan (Jessica) Blaker, Nicole Blaker, Jessica (Garrett) Walker, Brett Weinberger and Stephen Shapiro; dear friend of Shirley Rosenzweig. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 12, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Lung Cancer Alliance, PO Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372 or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. In mourning at 14 Green Heather Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday, with a service on Thursday at 7 p.m.