On January 8, 2017, Elaine Bowers (nee Hankin), devoted wife of the late Robert Bowers; dear mother of Lynn Appler and the late Kim Tracy Bowers and Gary Bowers; dear sister of Sue Martin and Carolyn Anoff and the late Marlene Rosen; dear daughter of the late Taube and Herman Hankin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 11, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.