Park Heights JCC Briefly Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The Park Heights JCC was evacuated on Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

The building was cleared after the phone call came in at 11:45 a.m., and was reopened shortly after 2 p.m. once the the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.

The Baltimore City Police department is investigating the incident with its federal partners, according to Det. Jeremy Silbert.

Bomb threats also occurred at JCCs in several states including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Delaware and Pennsylvania, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington, which also received a bomb threat, was evacuated and reopened at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Last week, bomb threats were called in to Jewish institutions in Florida, Georgia and New Jersey, according to the ADL.

“While each of these threats must be taken seriously, and investigated by law enforcement, bomb threats are usually used as scare tactics in order to disrupt an institution’s operations, and cause fear and panic,” the ADL said in its security advisory, which include steps the organization recommends institutions take. “These threats serve as an important reminder to Jewish institutions to ensure that every staff member knows proper security procedures.”

This story is developing.

Mathew Klickstein contributed to this report.

