On December 14, 2016, Doris Bernhardt (nee Eisenberg); beloved wife of the late Jay Bernhardt; devoted mother of Karen (Barry) Jagoda and Jan (Jay) Schein; dear sister of Gloria (late Richard) Diener and Bernard (Sondra) Eisenberg; adoring grandmother of Hallie (Mark) Ciarlone, Johanna Schein (Sam Black) and Chelsea Schein; adoring great-grandmother of Samuel Ciarlone and Elizabeth Ciarlone; loving daughter of the late Jene and Joseph Eisenberg. Funeral services and Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7935 Long Meadow Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, after 2 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.