On January 3, 2017, Stanley Handwerger, beloved husband of Rosalie Handwerger (née Elkin); loving father of Joanne (Jonah) Safar, Steven (Anna Belgorodsky) Handwerger and Kenneth (Miriam Plotinsky) Handwerger; devoted brother of Melvin, Leroy, Philip, Dr. Robert Handwerger and the late Joel Handwerger; cherished grandfather of Zoe Safar, Koby, Ayla and Dalya Handwerger, David Belgorodsky and Maya Handwerger. Services at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832, on Thursday, January 5, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Judean Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 11504 Daffodil Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20902, through Wednesday, January 11.