On January 7, 2017, Helene Klein (nee Ringelheim), beloved wife of the late Sidney Klein; devoted mother of Carol (Robert) Benedek and Howard (Lisa) Klein; dear sister of the late Barbara Perlberg; adored grandmother of Jonathan Benedek, Sherry Benedek, Marla Benedek, Matthew Klein and Benjamin Klein; loving daughter of the late Mary and Harry Ringelheim. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 8, at 9 a.m. Interment Old Montefiore Cemetery, St. Albans, NY. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at (Ingram Manor) 7313 Park Heights Ave., Apt#202, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday through Thursday 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Friday 9-12 noon.