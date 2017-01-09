On January 8, 2017, Joan L. Levine, devoted mother of Lee (Windy) Caplan, Margo (Michael) Hunkeler and Adam (Alison) Scherr; dear sister of Cherie (late Norman) Hochberg and the late Estelle Pollock Futrovsky (late Arnold Pollock and Charles Futrovsky) and Amy Cranford; loving grandmother of Megan Caplan (Ben Frye), Tanner Caplan, J.B. (Nikki) Chisnell, Brandon Chisnell, Samuel Scherr, James Scherr, Trish (Jeff) Price, Joseph (Maria) Hunkeler and Lauren Hunkeler; adored great-grandmother of Jackson Chisnell, Garrett Chisnell and Evan Hunkeler; beloved daughter of the late Dena and Frank Levine; cherished former spouse of Gary Caplan and the late Walter Scherr; dear friend of the late Charles Stauffer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 10, at 3 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. In mourning at 4730 Atrium Court (Atrium Conference Center), Owings Mills, MD 21117.