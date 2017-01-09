On January 6, 2017, Marvin Snyder; beloved husband of the late Shirley Snyder (nee Zalis); cherished father of Barry (Sharon) Snyder, Jeffrey (Barbara) Snyder and Susan Snyder (Cary Albert); devoted son of the late Rebecca and Isadore Snyder; dear brother of the late Ellis, Milton and Henry Snyder and Florence Hart; loving grandfather of Brooke (Howard) Blumberg, Richard Snyder (Lauren Vernamonti), Jonathan Snyder, Rebecca Snyder, Justin Werthamer, Mallory Werthamer and Evan Albert; adoring great-grandfather of Landon and Cole Blumberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 10, at 12 noon. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 19 Golden Grass Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment, with a service at 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. only, Sunday 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday 7:30 a.m. only.