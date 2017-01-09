On January 6, 2017, Jack Isaac Bart; beloved husband of the late Thelma Bart (nee Kirsch); devoted father of Eileen (Alan) Markowitz, Steven Bart (Liz Hoover), Janet (Brian) Regan and Beth (Tom) May; adored grandfather of Audrey (Bob) McCouch, Chloe Regan, Joshua May and Adam May; dear great-grandfather of Colin and Kaitlin McCouch; loving brother of the late Sol “Sammy” (Bessie) Bart, Leah Charmoy (Joe) Martinez, Gary (Olga) Bart and Bernard Bart; cherished son of the late Jacob and Celia Bart. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 9, at 12 noon. Interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, Md. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.