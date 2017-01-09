On January 7, 2017, Corinne Kitt (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Louis Kitt; loving mother of Neal (Elaine) Kitt, Randi Kitt (boyfriend, Mark Hanratty) and the late William Kitt; adored sister of the late Selma Weintraub; cherished grandmother of Michael Kitt and Stephen (Elyse) Kitt; devoted daughter of the late Mae and William Cohen. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Monday, January 9, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2501 Wetherburn Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 with services on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.