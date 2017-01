On January 4, 2017, Sylvia Boyarsky (nee Sulver); loving wife of the late Theodore Boyarsky; cherished mother of Florence (late Martin) Vogel, Arlene (late Bernard) Boyarsky and Ted (Junko) Boyarsky; adored grandmother of Dawn Smith and Kimberly Schwartzbeck; cherished great-grandmother of five. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mount Judah Cemetery Ridgewood, NY on Thursday, January 5, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers.