On January 4, 2017, Anna Groysman (nee Podolskaya), beloved wife of Lev Groysman; loving mother of Nelly (Andrew) Bagratuny and Henry (Lana) Groysman; dear sister of Alla Kagan; adored grandmother of Isabel Shargo, Blake Bagratuny, Lilly Groysman and Chloe Groysman; devoted daughter of the late Ida and Nachum Podolsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 6, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 12015 Ridge Valley Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday only.