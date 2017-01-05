On January 3, 2017, Pola Gloger (nee Berman); beloved wife of the late David Gloger; cherished mother of Mark (Marianna) Gleger and Raisa (Alex) Raykher; dear step-mother of Vladimir (Maria) Gleger; devoted sister of the late Inna Berman and Rosa Prelutskaya; beloved daughter of the late Maria and Marcus Berman; loving grandmother of Dr. Yelena (Michael) Shirkin, Paul Gleger, Michael Raykher, Vitaliy Gleger and Nikolay Gleger; devoted aunt to Rima Andreeva; also survived by five adored great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1886 Autumn Frost Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209. Immediately following interment, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with services at 7 p.m.