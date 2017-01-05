On January 4, 2017, Jerome B. Trout, Jr., beloved husband of Sallie S. Trout (nee Stewart); devoted father of Sallie F. Trout (Geoff Cline) and Jerome B. (Debria) Trout, III; dear step-father of Ashley A. Chertkof and Hilary S. (John) Trader; adored brother of the late Frank E. Trout; cherished son of the late Olga and Jerome B. Trout, Sr.; also survived by seven loving grandchildren and two loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 6, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Neuromuscular Division, att: Daniel Drachman, MD, 600 N. Wolfe St., Baltimore, MD 21287. The family will be receiving at 2027 Skyline Road, Ruxton, MD 21204, through Saturday.