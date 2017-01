January 4, 2017

A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe - 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Open Mic Night - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

1st Wednesdays @ Beth El - 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Increasing Our Awareness of Jewish Diversity - 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

January 5, 2017

Tots & Tales - 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM