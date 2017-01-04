I join millions of Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, who are angered and upset about President Barack Obama’s parting gift to the Middle East — a confusing foreign policy that will haunt the world for years to come (“Obama Abstains on Israel,” Dec. 30).

But make no mistake, this decision is not his alone. He has Jimmy Carter, Joe Biden, John Kerry and U.N. ambassador Samantha Powers standing with him in supporting the division of Israel including the return of the Western Wall in Jerusalem to the same Arabs that forbade Jewish observance prior to Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War. Hillary Clinton is nowhere to be found. This is not just one man, but these are the actions of the modern Democratic Party.

I know that Sens. Ben Cardin and Chuck Schumer have spoken out against the U.N. vote, but they are mild in their speech. They find the vote “disappointing” as if the vote happened on its own. It did not. It is the modern Democratic Party not standing with the Middle East’s only democracy. The Democrats work on the assumption that people have short memories. They will forget about the Iranian nuclear deal, and now they will forget about this horrible abstention.

Remember, the next day (Chanukah) the Jews around the world commemorated a war won 2,184 years ago for the same piece of earth that Obama et al want to give away today. We say, “Never again,” because we always remember.