Take Nothing for Granted

I am sure the majority in the Jewish community are not single-issue voters, but they certainly make it easy for the Democrats to “count” on us. This past election was the most vulgar and unprecedented in my 70-plus years. It’s hard to believe the outcome. And I hope the two-term Democratic president’s failure to support Israel in the U.N. arena is also a wake-up call to our community (“Obama Abstains on Israel,” Dec. 30). Nothing is to be taken for granted. Nothing.

I hope Jewish political giving, engagement and voting will break the disproportionate free pass and historical hold given to the Democrats. While Senate Democrats are usually aligned to our major issues, the Democratic Party needs to be punished for Obama’s betrayal of a central issue we all share. How you choose to make sure this is felt and remembered is your choice. Just do it!