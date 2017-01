In response to the JT’s Dec. 30 article “BJC ‘Profoundly Disappointed’ by UN Resolution”:

A pox on the House of Obama and Kerry

Who stuck it to Israel, then sat and made merry.

A censure vote in the U.N., Obama abstains.

Blame it on the Jews, Kerry explains

And no loud condemnation or outrage from “our friend” Ben and the junior Sarbanes.

American. Jewish. Still a Democrat?

Shame!

Paint Maryland red, switch your registration to the Republican Party!