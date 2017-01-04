Regarding the JT’s Dec. 30 cover story “An Uncertain Future” about the demise of Owings Mills Mall: It was written that “some point to the death of Christina Brown as the beginning of the mall’s decline,” Brown, a cleaning company employee, “was shot and killed while walking on a path from the mall to the Metro Station.” However, there was a shooting just outside the White Marsh Mall last February in a much more well-lighted area and with more people around, not to mention the murders at the Zumiez store two years ago in the Columbia Mall.

Yet, there was no talk of those malls’ “downfalls.” Why the difference? I believe it was the media’s fault for making much more of a story of it. All I know is, I certainly hate having to schlep all the way to White Marsh or Columbia to pick up a J.C. Penney order, and I disagree with Rayna Verstandig’s assertion that this area won’t support a store like that. If both she and the media would vocally predict it to do well and encourage patronage, it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.