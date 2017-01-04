People of the Book?

Gut yor! I’m Evan Tucker.

Before we were Tuckers, we were Ticockis, and before that, we were Charlaps, meaning that my family is descended from King David. The direct founder of our lineage is Yakhya Ibn Yakhya, whose name is an acronym for Khiya, Rosh L’Galut Portugal/Poleen, which means somewhere along the way, I had an ancestor who was a medieval merchant who knew he could sell more goods by exaggerating his yichus.

My story is the story of Pikesville, the story of modern America, the story of modern Judaism — a dream 2,000 years in the making, an unmistakable disappointment in reality. After two millennia without land or prosperity, why now of all eras is every Jew screaming at each other like prosperity will disappear tomorrow?

I don’t need to tell you that many of Pikesville’s most promising kids have moved to more prosperous cities for better

education, jobs and spouses.

If you give anyone enough privilege, nobody but a goy would live among Jews. We’re difficult people at the best of times. At the worst of times? I don’t need to tell you.

In this era of misunderstanding, let’s look at Eycha — the Book of Lamentations, composed by Jeremiah, the Bible’s resident depressive, chanted on Tisha B’Av, a holiday so depressing that day schools tell kids it’s in the summer. If you’re liberal, you’ve been thinking Eycha for two months. If conservative, you’ve been thinking Eycha for eight years. Five chapters, 22 verses in the outer four — representing the 22 letters of Hebrew’s alphabet and 3-times-22 verses in Chapter Three. A perfect book, and a book asking aloud if God stopped caring.

No matter what our beliefs, everyone wonders if Hashem is wroth with America these days. Could it be that we, great among the nations, have become tributary? Whatever our transgressions, we are afflicted for the multitude of them. Our cities, whether by crime or police, are compassed with gall and travail. Seventeen intelligence agencies claim Russia builds against us. Half of America thinks we’re set in dark places; half thinks we’re emerging. Americans wonder if they have become the ridicule of all their country, and never before now has America seemed like an old country of broken bones.You may or not recognize the quotes in there, but if you don’t, read Eycha. You’ll recognize your thoughts in a great text before you even think them. They read us much more than we read them. No matter what our opinions, reading the best words, whether divine or secular, give us more clarity, more wisdom, more strength. Jews and America need more of all three.