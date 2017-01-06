CJC Earns Grant for End-of-Life Lectures

A few years after beginning discussions through adult education sessions of how to effectively address end-of-life issues, Columbia Jewish Congregation will continue to push that conversation forward.

CJC, an egalitarian congregation affiliated with the Reconstructionist movement that meets at the Oakland Mills Interfaith Center in Columbia, was awarded a $5,000 grant through the Horizon Foundation on Dec. 21 to host four expert speakers on the subject. As of press time, the speakers and dates for those talks had yet to be determined.

In a prepared statement, CJC Rabbi Sonya Starr said the lectures will specifically focus on engaging the aging process, mortality and traditional Jewish practices, among other topics. One of the lectures, the fourth and final one, will be led by the clergy, Starr said, incorporating new “end-of-life plans into the congregational database.”

The funds will also pave the way for development of a computerized database that will hold all congregants Jewish end-of-life wishes.

For more information about the discussion series, call 410-730-6044 or email cjc@columbia jewish.org.

