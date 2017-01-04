On January 3, 2017, Samuel C. Kneppar, beloved husband of Renee M. Kneppar (nee Rosenbaum); devoted father of Rachel (Edward) Kennedy and Leah Kneppar; dear brother of Raymond Kneppar; loving grandfather of Jack Kneppar Kennedy; adored son of the late Stanley and Clara Kneppar. Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, 1461 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Arnold, MD 21012 on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 www.hospicechesapeake.org. In mourning at 226 Waycross Way, Arnold, MD 21012, Friday immediately following interment and Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m.