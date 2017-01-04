On January 3, 2017, Goldie Tossman (nee Solomon); beloved wife of the late Morris Tossman; cherished mother of Rhona (Sonny) Freiman, Alan (late Sandra) Tossman and the late Beverly (Jack) Luntz; loving sister of Eddie Solomon; adored daughter of the late Morris and Minnie Solomon; cherished grandmother of Scott Freiman (Allison Fine), Adam Freiman, Kimberly (Michael) Lurz, Matthew Tossman (Lindsay Goldstein), Eric (Susan) Tossman and Josh Carr; dear great-grandmother of nine. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 5, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3 Tatler Place, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Sunday with evening services Thursday and Sunday.