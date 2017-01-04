On January 3, 2017, Barbara S. Blass (nee Jacobson); beloved wife of the late Bernard M. Blass; devoted mother of David (Karen) Blass, Carol (Carl) Oppenheim and the late Joel Blass; loving sister of the late Jean Weinstein; dear sister-in-law of Betty Bormel; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Ryan) Felber and Amy Oppenheim (Jason Dunphy); adored great-grandmother of Noah and Benjamin Felber. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 5, at 12 noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 326 Belltown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday afternoon, with a service Thursday at 6:30 p.m.