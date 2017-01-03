Just Like That, Steve’s Deli Closes Its Doors

The Greater Baltimore Jewish community lost a mainstay last week with the abrupt closing of Steve’s Deli, leaving Owings Mills with just one Jewish deli.

Steve’s Deli officially locked its doors and covered two of them with brown paper on Dec. 27, according to several neighboring business owners and their employees.

Workers received a text message from Steve Saval, the store’s owner, at 2 a.m. the day of the closing informing them of his decision and telling them to seek employment elsewhere, neighbors said.

A publicly listed phone number for Saval, an Owings Mills resident, was disconnected. The Steve’s Deli Facebook page, which had 149 likes, was also taken down.

According to an employee of one of the neighboring businesses who asked to remain anonymous, two of Steve’s employees allege that Saval took most of the equipment from the store, leaving the building’s owner “high and dry.”

The source added that a maintenance worker at the building said there was food left on the counter and in a refrigerator and freezer. All the food was thrown into a parking lot dumpster on Tuesday.

Officials from Klein Enterprises, the Pikesville-based family-owned real estate company that owns and operates Crondall Corner Shops Shopping Center, where the deli was located, could not be reached for comment.

Steve’s was a welcome addition to the area when it opened at the corner of Owings Mills Boulevard and Crondall Lane in 2006. In addition to serving omelets, corned beef and rainbow cookies and matzoh ball soup for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Steve’s also offered catering services.

According to the source and Steve’s former employees, Saval, who has family ties to the Saval Foods Corporation, will continue to cater events “using someone else’s kitchen.”

Steve’s becomes the third deli to vacate Crondall Corner Shops since its 1998 opening, following Miller’s Deli and Ellie’s Deli. Its departure makes Lenny’s Deli in the Valley Village Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road the lone Jewish deli in Owings Mills.

