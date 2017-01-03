On December 31, 2016, Florence Gartner (nee Ehrlich) beloved wife of Benesch “Ben” Gartner; devoted mother of Howard (Diane) Gartner and Randy (Judy) Gartner; dear sister of the late Rosalie Klompus; adoring grandmother of Beth Gartner, Todd Gartner, Carrie (Nathan) Pinsker and Amy Gartner; loving daughter of the late Esther and Abraham Ehrlich. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 2, at 1 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Lois Balser, 2 Highstepper Ct. #604, Baltimore, MD 21208, or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2 Spruce Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment through 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. and continuing on Wednesday at (North Oaks) 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.