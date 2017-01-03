On January 2, 2017, Fay Prohovnik (nee Glanzman); beloved wife of the late Morris Prohovnick; devoted mother of Helane (David) Cooper; dear sister of the late Doris (Joel) Richmond; loving grandmother of Brian (Lindsey) Cooper, Michael (Hannah) Cooper and Allison Cooper; loving great-grandmother of Zachary Cooper and Bennet Cooper. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 5, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7 Slade Ave., Apt #808, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, Thursday only.