On December 30, 2016, Ferle Cantor-Garland (nee Ginsburg); beloved wife of the late Herb Cantor and Stanley Garland; devoted mother of Saundra (Harvey) Newman, Lois (Brad) Feig and Mark Cantor; dear sister of Bill (Margy) Sandy; adoring grandmother of Scott (Tam) Rothstein, Erica (Michael) Parks, Lisa Turner (Evan Kremer), Aaron (Kelly) Turner, Seth Hilton, Shana Alter, Nancy Shavitz, Charles Newman and Amy Rosen; adoring great-grandmother of Stella Alesi-Bousquet, Jack and Ethan Rubin, Ronan and Lucy Kremer; loving daughter of the late George Ginsburg, Rose and Fred Sandy; also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Wednesday, January 4, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 26 Farmhouse Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment Wednesday only, with a service at 5:30 p.m.