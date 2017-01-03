On January 1, 2017, Natalie Rothstein (nee Goodman), beloved wife of the late Bernard Rothstein; loving mother of Terry (Alexander “Sandy”) Brucker and Ferne Rothstein (Don Cohen); adored sister of Lorraine (late Paul) Engel and Marsha (Bernard) Bondroff; cherished grandmother of Scott (Heather) Brucker, Allison Brucker (Kevin Cross), Jennifer (Leonard) Stewart, Amanda Hoehn and Kelly (Emily) Wood; loving great-grandmother of David, Marissa and Matthew Brucker, Braden, Harrison and Emerson Cross, Maya and Ava Stewart; devoted daughter of the late Elsie and Julius Goodman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 3, at 2 p.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore Woodmoor Hebrew Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suit 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 2 Holly Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.