On December 31, 2016, Lidiya Kotlyarenko; beloved wife of the late Mikhail Lisyansky; devoted mother of Raya (Simon) Rozenson; cherished grandmother of Angelina Vahab and Olge (Michelle) Rozenson; adored great grandmother of Ariane, Teymour and Anna. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 3, at 12 noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.