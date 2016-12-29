The Heart of Your Jewish Family

Whether you are in the throes of parenting or you have already raised your children (and are relating to older or adult children), you hope and pray that you have prepared them well.

You hope you have passed down a depth of love and values that reflect that. you have nurtured, protected, guided and dispensed encouragement with the abiding love of a Jewish parent. you anticipate that as your son and daughter becomes a bar/bat mitzvah they represent Jewish culture and familywith comfort and pride.

Look in the mirror and see yourself as a parent. ask yourself if the heart of your family reflects your core ideals and

Jewish culture or if some improvement is warranted. What action can you take to improve your relationships or impart enduring values? You have the chance, at every age and stage as a parent, to improve, heal or strengthen your parent-child relationship.

The central focus of your unique family belongs to you and those you love.

In your current nuclear family, boundless potential exists to empower you and your children to build a strong

connection. The security of this special bond translates outwardly as time marches on. It can take a lifetime to establish functional, healthy and effective family relationships.

Jewish values emphasize a loving home and family, strong relationships, a good education, a sense of self and a Jewish identity and skills needed to flourish. Charity, kindness and joyousness, doing mitzvahs and repairing the world echo these sacred themes.

What Jewish values do you hold dear and use in your parenting strategies?

Let’s explore possible reasons parents have children: to love and be loved unconditionally; to carry on the family name or lineage; to fulfill maternal or paternal needs and dreams; to enjoy the role of parent, nurturer, protector and guide; to gain a sense of personal purpose; to make a significant impact on the life of another; to receive a God-given gift and give of oneself to capacity.

Whatever inspirations called you to have children is at the very heart of your family. The values you hold dear and those upheld in Jewish teachings portend a loving and secure attachment, a cohesive collective and a strong individual and group identity.

When your children step out into society on their own, the foundation you provided will sustain them. Have faith

in the good that you provided, have faith in God, and have faith in your children’s own aptitudes and capacities to shine their own light into the world the best way they can.

Nina Sidell is a Philadelphia-based psychotherapist, life coach and speaker with more than 25 years in private practice. She is the author of “Parenting for Life.”