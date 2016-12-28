Baltimore Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse

A 35-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with child sexual abuse and multiple counts of rape and sex offenses, according to Baltimore City Police.

Joseph Goldman of the 3500 block of Taney Road was arrested at his home on Dec. 19 and was transported to Central Booking, where he was charged with first- and second-degree rape, second-, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and first- and second-degree assault. He was also booked on perverted practice, among other related charges.

Police said they seized suspected marijuana, two handguns, one shotgun with an altered barrel, one rifle and a homemade silencer from Goldman’s home.

The investigation into the guns will continue, police said.

