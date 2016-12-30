An die Musik to Host Singer-Songwriter Series

An die Musik, known for its local concerts featuring jazz and classical musicians, is adding another type of musician to its 2017 lineup — the singer-songwriter.

On the first Saturday of every month in 2017 the music venue will feature a local singer-songwriter act in a series called Folkal Point. The series kicks off Jan. 7 with Paul Margolis and John Shock. Tickets for all the concerts will be $10 to $15 each, depending on the act.

The idea took shape when Henry Wong, An die Musik owner, realized that there weren’t many places for local singersongwriters to play regularly.

“A lot of these musicians are being forgotten in our culture,” he said.

He approached Paul Margolis, who plays at the venue a few times a year, about putting on a series like this. As luck would have it, Paul’s wife, Deena Margolis, had a background in putting together small folk shows and offered up her time. Once that was settled, everything just fell into place — Margolis had the whole of 2017 booked in two weeks.

Several years ago, Margolis was finding it really difficult to find a place where she could go, sit down and enjoy an acoustic concert. So she decided to set up her own. She reached out and contacted musicians in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas and started putting on shows in her own home. She eventually stopped when the series grew too popular and more friends of friends of friends she couldn’t necessarily vouch for wanted to

come to her home.

Now, Margolis has put those home concert series skills and contacts to good use.

“I’m hoping that people know that this is a really warm and welcoming place to come and listen to music — really listen to music,” she said.

Most of the musicians are local to the Baltimore area, although a few are from Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and they range in age, style and genre, including folk, indie, country and bluegrass. Among the featured artists are Baltimore favorite Caleb Stine, husband-wife duo The Honey Dewdrops, local acoustic duo Birdhouse, Baltimore up-and-comer Letitia VanSant, and bilingual D.C. folk rock group Elena & Los Fulanos.

“I can tell you I got incredible musicians,” Margolis said. “Whether [people] like them or not, they’ll recognize the talent.”

Both Margolis and Wong felt An die Musik is perfect for this kind of series because it is simple

and intimate. Seating just 75, the space is small and “quirky and bohemian,” as Margolis puts it.

“We consider An die Musik as a place for the community where the music is,” Wong said. “We don’t do anything else. You pay for the music, it’s what you’re here for.”

Because An die Musik concentrates on just being a great music venue, it doesn’t provide food. Instead, it partners with a number of local restaurants so that, with a voucher (that must be picked up at An die Musik), concert-goers can get discounts on meals before or a ther shows. Margolis says those who want to attend can even arrange valet parking if they contact her prior to a show. Thee goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to come and have a good time, she said.

The plan is for the series to become a yearly program, and Margolis has already started booking for 2018. And Wong is excited to be able to feature musicians who represent a kind of quintessentially American genre of music.

“People can go to the symphony or the opera, but this is a different type of music,” he said. “It’s a very American kind of music.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit folkalpointconcerts.com.

