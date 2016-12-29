Slowly but Surely, Ellicott City Picks Itself Up

The flood that ripped through historic Ellicott City on the evening of July 30 has been touted as a millennial occurrence. The 6½ inches of rain that drowned Ellicott City’s Main Street wreaked havoc upon many local businesses, and not surprisingly, the community is still recovering.

Today, local business owners are slowly getting back on their feet, and stores and shops are reopening. However, there is a new dichotomy in the city: Businesses on higher ground are flourishing while many of those only a block or two down the street are still boarded up awaiting significant repairs.

“It was a total disaster; water can do incredible damage,” said Sally Tennant, owner of Discoveries, a small shop that promotes both locally and nationally known craft artisans.

According to Tennant, the water level was 17 feet high in her store, having flooded the whole basement and nearly 5½ feet of the main level. Discoveries was closed for four months to clear out mud and what remained of her inventory.

“It was nasty. The first few months of cleanup were totally grueling, and there is still more to be done,” she said. “There was broken glass everywhere. I expect construction to be done soon, but we will still be cleaning up for the next year. There is no end in sight, but I did obtain one goal: to get the doors open and get enough ready for retail. So I’m OK with that.”

Arthur Sorak, a member of Columbia Jewish Congregation, was eating dinner at La Palapa when the flood hit. His car was swamped, and another vehicle was pushed into it by the rapidly rising water.

“The times we’ve been down there since, it looks pretty good other than vacant stores, but a few have reopened to much fanfare,” he said. “Things are slowly returning; it’s a popular place, I think eventually the businesses will go back in.”

David Lenz, an independent contractor who lives in the area, cleared his schedule to help Tennant.

“It could take some time to get back to normal,” he said. “There are many shops that, for one reason or another, haven’t started back up. Once the restaurants and eateries and coffee shops are back, there will be a lot more people here.”

Lenz said that it can be difficult to reopen because there are safety and health requirements that have to be met, particularly in restaurants. Additionally, shop owners in historic buildings have to work with the Howard County Historic Preservation Commission to get their repairs and renovations approved.

Erica Zoren, a Baltimore architect who grew up near Ellicott City, serves as a board member of the commission. She explained that to preserve the historic integrity of the buildings, repairs and renovations must meet the commission’s standards for anything “as extensive as roof and siding replacements or just to replace a door.” However, she is optimistic about how quickly everything can be up and running, in spite of extensive damage in many of the buildings.

“We’ve seen most of the owners come into the commission to get their efforts approved, and the county has been instrumental in helping them with the process,” she said. “We were able to get a lot of the historically preserved buildings through the process. The county has been turning around these applications, which normally take a month, in less than a week.”

“All in all, the county has done a great job with their support and their communication with the businesses, “said Len Berkowitz, owner of glass studio Great Panes. “[They haven’t] solved all of the problems, but they’re trying to keep in touch.”

Community members have been stepping up support as well.

Dr. Bruce T. Taylor, a local psychiatrist whose family manor now houses Sheppard Pratt at Ellicott City, offered an unoccupied building to a few local business while their primary locations were being reconstructed. The Ellicott City Partnership, Sweet Elizabeth Jane and Great Panes were among those he accommodated.

“It is a former group home and residential building,” said Taylor. “It was just sitting around waiting for use. I own a variety of properties on Main Street, and I am aware of the tremendous stress that the flood caused. I was happy to contribute. It is wonderful to see the outpouring of support from the city to help rebuild the town.”

There have been many local efforts to draw people back to Ellicott City. Many of the shops stayed open late for Midnight Madness on the first Friday in December, and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 had a nice turnout.

“The community has rallied behind the merchants and businesses, and there has been a lot of support,” said Zoren. “We are really encouraging people to get out there to bring life back into the community. The more that people support these businesses, the better it will be for the city.”

Ellicott City is recovering, but residents still live with the threat of another flood. The Patapsco River, which runs through Ellicott City, did not flood; rather, it was a failure of Ellicott City’s storm runoff system that caused the raging waters. But to install the infrastructure necessary to prevent the problem entirely would be costly and would require the closure of Main Street for a least a year, which many locals would not support.

“The area is tightknit, everybody looks out for everybody else,” said Mike Johnson, owner of The Judge’s Bench. “The only downside to [living in Ellicott City] is that it is flood prone, and it will always be flood prone. You live practically in a ravine. The only way to fix it for good would require closing down the whole town for a year, which doesn’t work for businesses like us. So you live with it.

Of the 40 or so businesses ravaged by the flood, a number of them — such as restaurants Coco Lane and the Rumor Mill — will not reopen according to Johnson. Additionally, a number of businesses are in the process of relocating to larger buildings.

“For the most part, everything is going well,” said Dwayne Bouvere, general manager at the . “There has been a lot of support with people coming in just to make sure that we’re OK and that business is up to par. We have seen an increase in business, and I think a lot of people want to come into town just to eat and support local businesses. We just need to continue to grow and to build on the success that we have had.”

dnozick@midatlanticmedia.com