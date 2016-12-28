JCC Association Names New President, CEO

The JCC Association of North America announced on Dec. 20 that the 100-year-old central agency had named Doron Krakow as its new president and CEO.

Krakow has long been a prominent member of the professional Jewish communal scene on a national level and most recently served as head of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s American fundraising arm. He previously has served as senior vice president of Israel and overseas programs at the Jewish Federations of North America (formerly United Jewish Communities).

Prior to that integral role, Krakow operated as the national director of Young Judea, bolstering that organization’s amalgam of youth groups, summer camps and Israel and university programs.

Residing in Tenafly, N.J., with his wife and three sons, Krakow earned his M.B.A. from Cornell University after receiving a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University.

“I’m honored and humbled to accept this position and embark on an exciting new journey with an organization that truly drives innovation across Jewish communities all over the United States and Canada,” Krakow said in a news release issued by the JCC Association of North America.

