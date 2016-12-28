Changing Lives

On behalf of everyone at Jewish Community Services, we would like to thank Hannah Monicken and the Baltimore Jewish Times for your cover story, “100 Years, 100 (Thousand) Stories: Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Program celebrates its centennial” (Dec. 16). As was noted in the article, this program, which has been changing the lives of young people for more than a century, is still going strong today. A great deal of care goes into making every single match, which explains why so many of these relationships last a lifetime.

The need for mentors in all communities is stronger than ever. January, being National Mentoring Month, brings the perfect opportunity for committed adults to volunteer to become a big brother or big sister. While the time commitment is limited, the rewards are limitless for both Bigs and Littles. Visit jcsbaltimore.org or call 410-466-9200 to learn more.

As we look back at the past 100 years, we are proud to honor and fulfill the vision of those early leaders of Jewish Big Brother Big Sister who recognized that children and vulnerable adults need to know that they are not forgotten, that with the attention of a caring Big Brother or Big Sister volunteer, boys and girls can reach their full potential and grow up to be successful members of the community.

May we continue to go from strength to strength for the next 100 years!