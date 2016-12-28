Keep It Simple

I find, “The synagogue, residing at …” and “a kind of bricolage …” in the JT’s “Winands Road Synagogue Set to Close,” (Dec. 23) completely unwarranted since it is a person who resides, not a building, and bricolage is a word perhaps 1 percent of your readers may have ever seen before. Why do you need to display such overbearing language when simple words will do?

Good writing should be simply stated, without scooping the bottom of the barrel of big words for the most impressive, longest and most incomprehensible you can find. Not necessary. Detracts from your message. Wears the reader out.