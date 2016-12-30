Mitzvahs Abound in Baltimore

Hundreds of volunteers took part in Jewish Volunteer Connection’s Mitzvah Day on Dec. 25, with some activities the previous evening.

With volunteer activities at both the Park Heights and Owings Mills JCCs, participants helped assemble 2,000 winter care packages that other volunteers delivered to various service sites throughout the Baltimore area.

There were opportunities to volunteer with seniors at various assisted living facilities, serving breakfast, having multigenerational play dates and playing games, among other holiday activities. Other volunteers served meals to the homeless and hungry, and others worked with Jewish Community Services’ special connections program, taking part in activities with adults with special needs.

At the Park Heights JCC, participants wrote letters to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces. Volunteers at the Jewish Museum of Maryland made soup kits to donate to Living Classrooms. Others at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation made casseroles and holiday treats for Paul’s Place, and Beth Am Synagogue volunteers baked food and assembled gift packages for families in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood.

Photos by David Stuck

