On December 17, 2016, Harriette Voice Levitt; survived by her daughter, Ellen Beth Levitt and son-in-law, Jackson Whitt; her brother, Stanley Voice; nieces Bonnie Voice and Kelly Voice; nephews Jeffrey Voice, Allan Goodman, Richard Levitt, Jerry Levitt and Harvey Levitt; and sister-in-law Nettie Weiss. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, January 22, at 1 p.m. at Weinberg Village I, 3420 Associated Way in Owings Mills, Maryland 21117. Donations in honor of Harriette may be made to CHAI-Weinberg Village, to support the enrichment activities for seniors living there. Donations may also be made to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.