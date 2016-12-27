On December 21, 2016, Marilyn E. Lehman (nee Lichtstrahl); loving and considerate wife of Alvin R. Lehman; loving and adoring mother of the late Ronald “Ronnie” Seth Lehman; loving sister of Steven Lichtstrahl; cherished daughter of the late Sallye and Louis Lichtstrahl. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Loving and adored friend, called “Auntie M”, to Spencer, Heather, Hannah, Ezrah and Aliyah Folau. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, December 26, at 2 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Children’s House at Johns Hopkins, Attn: Ronnie Lehman Fund, 1915 McElderry St., Baltimore, MD 21205. In mourning at 9126 Ruth Elder Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, Monday with a service at 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday receiving from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.