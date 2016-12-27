On December 23, 2016, Cranie Goldstein (nee Creeger); beloved wife of the late Irving Goldstein; devoted mother of Sharon (Anthony) Kritt, Robin (Bert) Bodenheimer and Bruce (Lynn) Goldstein; dear sister of Oscar Creeger, Gertrude Schunick and the late Mollie Fribush, Julius Creeger and Bernard Creeger; adored sister-in-law of Alvan Schunick, Glicka Creeger and the late Sylvia Creeger and Paul Fribush; loving Bubby of Erica and Jordan, Erin and Margo, Philip and Steven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, December 26, at 10 a.m. Interment at Har Zion Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 8219 Town Center Drive, Baltimore, MD 21236.