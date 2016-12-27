On December 24, 2016, Armond Kessler, beloved husband of the late Bernice M. Kessler (nee Altschull); loving father of Dr. Harvey (Lynn) Kessler and Debbie (Geoff) Ziskind; dear brother of the late Benjamin Kessler, Lee Kessler and Emma Cohen; adored grandfather of Scott (Barbara) Kessler, Dr. Jason (Kristie) Kessler, David Ziskind and Greg (Carrie) Ziskind; cherished great-grandfather of Jackson, Sullivan, Daniella, Jenna and Zack; loving son of the late Yetta and Isadore Kessler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 3, at 10 a.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216. In mourning at 16 Sugarvale Way, Lutherville, MD 21093 following interment Tuesday until 8 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m. The family will receive on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.