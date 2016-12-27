On December 25, 2016, Jack Barry Coonin, beloved husband of Myra Coonin (nee Koppel); cherished father of Sara Coonin and Joshua Coonin; devoted son of Joel I. and the late Jean Coonin; adored brother of Ellen (Dr. Martin) Kroll, and Marjorie (Eliot) Neumann; dear brother-in-law of Susan and Dr. Eliahu Bruck; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 29, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave/, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 49 Bellchase Court (Valley Gate), Pikesville, MD 21208 Thursday following interment, through Sunday. The family will begin receiving Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m.