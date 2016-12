On December 25, 2016, Richard Konigsberg; beloved brother of the late Janie Konigsberg; loving son of Helen and the late Robert Konigsberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 29, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.