On December 23, 2016, Carol Elizabeth Fensterwald (nee Siskind); beloved wife of the late Henry J. Fensterwald; cherished mother of James Fensterwald and John (Beth) Fensterwald; beloved sister of William (Judy) Siskind; adored grandmother of Molly Fensterwald; devoted daughter of the late Abraham and Miriam Siskind. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, December 28, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Carol S. Fensterwald Fund of the Baltimore Community Foundation, Inc., 2 E. Read St., Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at 5100 Falls Road (Cross Keys Inn), Baltimore, MD 21210, Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.