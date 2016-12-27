On December 25, 2016, Martin Green; loving brother of Florence (late Harvey) Packer; devoted son of the late Harry and Sadie Green; cherished uncle of Rozlyn Brumfield, Mark Green, Jonathan Green, David Green and Laura Packer. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt. Sharon Cemetery-Springfield, PA on Wednesday, December 28, at 12 noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216 or the Folger Shakespeare Library, 201 E. Capitol St., S.E., Washington, DC 20003.